9,999 mooncakes spell out best wishes for Mid-Autumn Festival

Staff members at Laojun Mountain, a scenic spot in Luoyang City, Central China's Henan Province, use 9,999 colorful mooncakes to spell out a beautiful pattern with Chinese characters of Hua Hao Yue Yuan (Blooming flowers and full moon) to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, Sept. 23, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)

