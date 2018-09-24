9,999 mooncakes spell out best wishes for Mid-Autumn Festival

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/9/24 14:27:06

Staff members at Laojun Mountain, a scenic spot in Luoyang City, Central China's Henan Province, use 9,999 colorful mooncakes to spell out a beautiful pattern with Chinese characters of Hua Hao Yue Yuan (Blooming flowers and full moon) to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, Sept. 23, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)



 

People take photos before a beautiful pattern with Chinese characters of Hua Hao Yue Yuan (Blooming flowers and full moon) spelt out with 9,999 mooncakes at Laojun Mountain, a scenic spot in Luoyang City, Central China's Henan Province, Sept. 23, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)



 

