Oktoberfest kicks off in Germany

Brass players take part in a parade for the 185th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on September 23, 2018. Photo: Shao Li/Xinhua

People dressed in costumes wave at people watching the parade for the 185th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on September 23. The world's largest beer festival runs until October 7. Photo: Shao Li/Xinhua

People dressed in historical clothing take part in a parade for the 185th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on September 23, 2018. The world's largest beer festival runs until October 7. Photo: Shao Li/Xinhua

People dressed in historical clothing take part in a parade for the 185th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on September 23, 2018. The world's largest beer festival runs until October 7. Photo: Shao Li/Xinhua

Musicians play while marching in a parade for the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, on September 23. Oktoberfest runs until October 7. Photo: Shao Li/Xinhua