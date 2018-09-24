Animals receive treat before Mid-Autumn Festival

Special moon cakes made with ingredients like fish and fruits are fed to animals at a zoo in Nanning City, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. The zoo organized a moon cake cooking event ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 24. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

