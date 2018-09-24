Interview: China, Dominican Republic cooperation opens new chapter, says Chinese ambassador

With the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Dominican Republic, a new chapter of friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation has began, Chinese Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Zhang Run said.
Zhang made the remarks following the inauguration of the Chinese embassy in the Dominican Republic on Friday, which was also attended by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas.
Thanks to the joint efforts of both countries, relations between China and the Dominican Republic are off to a good start, the Chinese ambassador said.
The Dominican president has set up a special office to coordinate the affairs related to the exchanges and cooperation with China, Zhang said.
Zhang also said that relevant government agencies from both countries are in close contact in order to explore the signing of cooperation agreements and to establish mechanisms of cooperation.
The Chinese ambassador, who arrived in the Dominican Republic on Aug. 19, said the Dominican government recognizes and adheres to the one-China principle, and the development of friendly cooperation with China constitutes a unanimous consensus of the diverse social sectors in the Dominican Republic, which will not be affected by other factors or outside forces.
The Chinese ambassador said the Dominican government has shown great enthusiasm to be part of the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative, with the establishment of diplomatic ties as a starting point.
Both countries have broad perspectives on cooperation in areas such as electricity, highways, ports, information technology and urban construction, he added.
"The two countries can study new cooperation models within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," Zhang said.
The Chinese ambassador proposed that both sides look at the possibility of opening direct airline routes, constructing a main digital route as a means to introduce advanced Chinese technology that would strengthen the Dominican program Digital Republic, and building a main cultural route by strengthening cultural and human exchanges.
"The most important thing is constructing an ample main route in the heart of the two, in order to build a bridge between the two countries. With the more frequent exchanges between the two nations, more windows will open that will boost mutual understanding," Zhang said.
In terms of China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai in November, the ambassador said the Dominican government places great importance on the event and will send a high-ranking delegation.
"I hope the Dominican delegation will be able to increase its understanding about the Chinese marketplace and find more opportunities for the introduction of Dominican products in China," Zhang said.
"We believe that the development of relations between China and the Dominican Republic will deepen even more with the bilateral cooperation and as a result we will see more tangible benefits for both parties," Zhang said.
China and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communique in Beijing on May 1 on the establishment of diplomatic relations.