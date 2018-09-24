Reaping the benefits of China-Arab ties

Farmers catch fish in a fishing industry park in Guanyun, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday. Photo: VCG
As the well-known Chinese saying goes, "give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime."
This proverb reflects the reality of a Chinese fish farming workshop offered by the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs to help develop aquaculture in Egypt.
Reham Adel, a young woman in her late 20s, is one of 50 trainees registered to attend the 21-day workshop.
At a large hall in Suez Canal University in Ismailia province, northeast of Cairo, Adel is waiting for her first aquaculture class given by a Chinese instructor.
A red banner reads "Training Course on Live Aquafeed Production and Processing in Egypt 2018" is hanging on top of the stage of the lecture hall. Trainees are enthusiastic about the course and are eager to learn new techniques.
"We would like to learn new aquaculture techniques from the Chinese expertise in fish farming through this training course, for China is one of the very advanced countries in this field," said Adel, who is a demonstrator at the Fish Farming and Technology Institute of Suez Canal University.
"At an early stage of a fish life cycle known as 'fry,' the fish depends on live feed such as algae and zooplanktons. So, the course teaches us how to produce large amounts of such live aquafeed to help complete the life cycle of the fish from scratch," Adel explained.
She also said that the new techniques will make live aquafeed production cheaper with a higher quality and a longer survival rate.
The Chinese workshop includes theoretical lectures as well as practical courses on aquaculture.Course structure
"The course is very important as it teaches the production of live aquafeed, on which marine aquaculture is generally based and whose cost determines the success of a fish farming project," said Wahid Mamdouh, an aquaculture engineer and also one of the trainees.
The fish farming workshop is organized by the Foreign Economic Cooperation Center of China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs under the sponsorship of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce
.
At the opening ceremony of the workshop, Han Bing, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, said this is the first time that Chinese experts are lecturing on aquaculture in Egypt. The aim is to enlarge the number of trainees to join the program instead of sending a few to study in China.
"Through their interaction, Chinese lecturers and Egyptian students can exchange knowledge and ideas and cooperate for the improvement of people's lives," said the Chinese diplomat.
You Yang, a research fellow of the China Freshwater Fisheries Research Center and master's supervisor at Nanjing Agricultural University, is one of the lecturers of the special training course in Egypt.
"The course will address the actual needs of the trainees ... and will focus on fish, shrimp and crab farming techniques and living aquafeed production and processing," You said.
"The program will strengthen the capability of Egypt in the fish farming field, and there is a good chance for Egypt to improve its aquaculture techniques that are similar to those of China in the past," he added.Sector development
Egypt has two large fish farms. One belongs to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and another to the Armed Forces. The expansion in the field aims at boosting food security and reducing fish imports in the most populous Arab country.
Al-Araby al-Serwy, a board member of Suez Canal Fish Farming and Aquaculture Company, said that the Chinese workshop is helpful in boosting the field in Egypt where fish farming represents 75 percent of the total local production.
"Feed alone represents about 70 percent of the fish farming cost, so if we manage to increase our live aquafeed production based on the Chinese training programs and other studies, we will cover a long distance in reducing the cost of feed and, in turn, the cost of fish," Serwy told Xinhua on the sidelines of the workshop's opening ceremony.
Magda Hagras, vice president of the Suez Canal University for Graduate Studies and Research, described the cooperation between her university and China as beneficial.