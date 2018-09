Workers are seen at the construction site of the Lunan high-speed railway in Linyi, East China's Shandong Province, on Monday. The railway is 494 kilometers long and has attracted investment worth more than 70 billion yuan ($10.2 billion). It is the project that has attracted the most investment and has the most complicated construction conditions in the province. The line is scheduled to open to traffic in late 2019. Photo: VCG