Chinese artists hold concert in New York to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Chinese Mid-Autumn festivity filled the air at Steinway Hall in New York City on Saturday as two Chinese artists played traditional Chinese music, ushering in the important traditional family reunion event.



Classical music lovers swarmed into the recital venue inside the hall, where a full inventory of Steinway & Sons pianos were showcased there.



The concert, featuring traditional Chinese music pieces and those written by contemporary Chinese composers, were bestowed with a fortissimo touch from multi-award winning pianist-composer Chen Zhen.



His debut recording Faure, Schumann, Bartok: Sonatas for Violin & Piano received plaudits from listeners and critics worldwide. The album was described by music review magazines as "inexpressibly beautiful" with "sheer beauty of tone, fluent and fluid playing, and emotional refinement."



Chen played on Saturday "Liuyang River," "Autumn Moon Over the Calm Lake" and "The Full Moon and Blooming Flowers."



Yang Feifei - a player of erhu, a two-stringed traditional Chinese instRument - also gave a memorable performance at the concert.



Together, Yang and Chen played "Turpan Tango," "Longing" and "The Full Moon and Blooming Flowers."



The concert, which lasted for about 50 minutes, was one of many concerts held to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Monday this year.





