Sino-US film ‘White Snake’ gets release date

Following in the footsteps of The Meg, Warner Bros will release yet another Sino-US coproduction, White Snake, the Hollywood studio's first animated co-production with a Chinese company, the film's producers announced at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.



Scheduled to hit Chinese mainland theaters on December 21, the film is inspired by Legend of the White Snake, one of China's most well-known folk stories. The story focuses on the romance between teenaged snake spirit Xiao Bai and young snake hunter A Xuan - younger versions of the White Snake and her lover Xu Xian from the original story. The film, co-directed by Chinese directors Zhao Ji and Huang Jiakang from China's Light Chaser Animation, is "a work rooted in traditional Chinese culture, which Warner Bros has always been looking to invest in," said Zhao Fang, CEO of Warner Bros China.



"Even though it's the two companies' first cooperation, the two sides noticed they shared similar methods during the production process," noted Wang Wei, CEO of the Light Chaser Animation.





