OCT Group to hold festival to mark 40 years of reform and opening-up

The OCT Group announces the Happy Together Festival in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy of the OCT Group

China's Overseas Chinese Town (OCT) Group has announced that it will be holding a tourist festival across its nearly 100 theme parks, small towns and tourist zones across the country from October to November.The festival is part of the company's celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up,According to a press release sent to the Global Times on Sunday, the Happy Together Festival will include Beijing's Happy Valley, Anren Ancient Town in West China's Sichuan Province and Gankeng Hakka Town in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.Additionally, the Anren Forum will be held in Anren Ancient Town from Wednesday to Friday.Overseas, OCT will also showcase the popular dance drama Smile of Angkor, a collaboration between the group and Cambodian artists, at the Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia.