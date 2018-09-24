Learning Chinese

Chat attack

sunny homebody



阳光宅



(yánɡɡuānɡ zhái)

A: You stay at home day after day without going outside and now you've turned into a lazy bum.



你天天都在家里呆着,也不出去参加活动,人都懒了。



(nǐ tiāntiān dōu zàijiā lǐ dāizhe, yě bù chūqù cānjiā huódònɡ, rén dōu lǎn le.)

B: I'm what you call a sunny homebody; although on the surface I look like someone who just stays holed up at home, but inside I have a very sunny disposition and am full of curiosity for everything.



我这叫阳光宅。虽然表面上一直宅在家,可内心很阳光,对一切事物都充满好奇。



(wǒ zhèjiào yánɡɡuānɡ zhái. suīrán biǎomiàn shànɡ yìzhí zhái zàijiā, kě nèixīn hěn yánɡɡuānɡ, duì yíqiē shìwù dōu chōnɡmǎn hàoqí.)

A: If you don't have any contact with the outside world, how can you satisfy your curiosity?



你都不接触外部世界,怎么满足你的好奇心呢？



(nǐ dōu bù jiēchù wàibù shìjiè, zěnme mǎnzú nǐ de hàoqí xīn ne?)

B: Surfing the internet at home is the same as heading out to study.



在家上网就跟出门学习是一样的啦。



(zàijiā shànɡwǎnɡ jiùɡēn chūmén xuéxí shì yíyànɡ de la.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





