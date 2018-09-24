Happy birthday:



The universe is set to give you a great gift for your birthday. No matter what you do today everything will seem to go your way. Do not allow this opportunity to go to waste. Head out there and do something you've never done before. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 11, 15.



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Objectivity has its place, but today is not the time for it. How you feel about something emotionally will tell you a lot about how others will react as well. Do not be afraid to go with what your gut tells you. Your financial luck is looking up231. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



There is never a bad moment to do something nice for those you love. Something as simple as some flowers or a nice treat can put a smile on their face for the rest of the day. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will be able to have an exciting day today so long as you are willing to big farewell to your original plans. Spontaneity is sure to add some spice into your life. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You may find yourself mired in an extremely uncomfortable situation. The best way to handle things is to be open and honest about how you feel. This is sure to keep an already difficult situation from becoming worse. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Worrying about things that are beyond your control will only serve to waste your valuable time and energy. Concentrate on those things you can change and let the rest just fall away. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take care when sharing your plans with others. This is not a good time to put yourself in a vulnerable position by trusting the wrong person. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although your natural inclination is to help others without asking for anything in return, there are those who would take care of your kind heart. If someone goes too far with their requests do not hesitate to just walk away. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Be extra vigilant when it comes to your finances today. Spending small amounts of money on numerous things can end up adding up to a huge burden on your budget. Fortune will favor the bold. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your busy schedule may have you feeling a bit trapped today. The only one who can help you is yourself. Your best plan is to jump in head first and get to work. An old flame may reach out to you. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Do not waste time crying over spilled milk. Focus your energies on the future. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this the perfect time for long-term investments. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



A new relationship may have you feeling like you are back in high school again. However, before you start planning your wedding and thinking of baby names, make sure you take some time to get to know each other better. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



This is a good time to engage in creative activities. You will be able to find inspiration by refreshing your living environment and reducing the clutter around your home. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭