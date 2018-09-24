Mid-Autumn Festival: jubilant time for Chinese

Falling on the 15th day of the 8th month according to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Mid-Autumn Festival is the second grandest festival in China after the Chinese New Year.It takes its name from the fact that it is always celebrated in the middle of the autumn. The day is also known as the Moon Festival, as at that time of the year the moon is at its roundest and brightest.Watching the full moon, tasting foods and mooncake, enjoying songs and dances, guessing riddles, all these add the festive atmosphere for Chinese people.Moon-enjoying

Pedestrians look at a moon installation set up to mark the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at a plaza in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Jianhua)

Pedestrians pose for photos with a moon installation set up to mark the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Ni Shubin)

Mooncake-tasting

Students learn to make mooncakes at Nanguan primary school to greet the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 21, 2018. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Citizens buy mooncakes at a shop in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2018. Mooncake is a traditional pastry for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Holiday-relaxing

Customers read books at a bookstore during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A visitor looks at a Chinese poems riddle card during a series of activities held to greet Mid-Autumn Festival in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 22, 2018. The Chinese traditional Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of the eighth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, which is Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Lantern-decorating

People put lotus-shaped lanterns into the Babao River in Guangnan County of Wenshan Zhuang-Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 21, 2018. A lantern festival was held here to greet the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2018 shows a lantern at the Wenhua Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. A total of 23 lanterns have been erected at the park to greet the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Colorful lanterns and a rabbit-shaped lantern are displayed on Lee Tung Street to greet the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 21, 2018. The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Fancy lanterns are displayed at the Victoria Park to greet the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 22, 2018. The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Overseas activities

Chinese students studying in Chicago pose for photos after an event celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 22, 2018. More than 240 Chinese students studying in U.S. midwest universities Saturday night gathered at the observatory on the 94th floor of the John Hancock Building in downtown Chicago to celebrate traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

People perform lion dance during the 7th Brooklyn Autumn Moon Festival celebration in Brooklyn, New York, the United States, on Sept. 23, 2018. The 7th Brooklyn Autumn Moon Festival brought Chinese traditions such as lion dance, moon cakes, and drum performance to celebrate one of the most important holidays in China. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)