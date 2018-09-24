PuzzleACROSS
1 Placement test?
6 Offered, as a farewell
10 Cold-porridge bear
14 Potato state
15 Super enthusiastic
16 "The Art of Love" poet
17 Why products are restocked
20 Buffy and peers
21 Prepare a galley
22 Talk a lot
24 Variety show opener
25 Way to get out of jail
30 Be a majority voter
33 Sitting place
34 Refinery residue
35 Car financing abbr.
38 Words said every day
42 Barn bird
43 Feathers on shoulders
44 Become hardened to
45 Hautboy predecessor
47 With wings
48 "Mea" follower
51 Mucky home
53 Egg producers
56 One seeing it like it is
62 Why products are not restocked
64 Rare moon color
65 Yucky food
66 Eight as one
67 Depletes
68 Former Chevy competitor, briefly
69 Performers of drudgeryDOWN
1 Truth twisters
2 Description of rustic life (var.)
3 Noted grape region
4 Maritime greeting
5 Easy jog
6 Kon-Tiki wood
7 Gardner or Sangster
8 Slangy gossip
9 Flow in a circle
10 Snap-py time
11 Stop while floating?
12 Adit user
13 Toss in
18 Strong craving
19 Very long film
23 Crones and hags
25 "TESTING, TESTing, testing," e.g.
26 Demonstrate, in the Bible
27 See bets
28 Feel poorly
29 Former amateur
31 Isn't caught up
32 Prefix with "centric"
34 Hoped-for Christmas
stuff
35 Share an edge with
36 Ceremonial fire
37 English horn need
39 Defunct NBA rival
40 Something kept in reserve?
41 Genetic identifier
45 Shopping indulgences
46 You can brush it off
47 Some voice votes
48 Lee J. and Ty
49 Mouth organ?
50 Simple basket
52 Psychedelic excursions?
54 Logical phrase word
55 Not hold on to
57 Resting on the roof, e.g.
58 It's all tied up
59 Look ___ (study)
60 Decipher grocery info
61 "Bill and ___ Bogus Journey"
63 Instant lawn unit
