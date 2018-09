Puzzle





1 Placement test?6 Offered, as a farewell10 Cold-porridge bear14 Potato state15 Super enthusiastic16 "The Art of Love" poet17 Why products are restocked20 Buffy and peers21 Prepare a galley22 Talk a lot24 Variety show opener25 Way to get out of jail30 Be a majority voter33 Sitting place34 Refinery residue35 Car financing abbr.38 Words said every day42 Barn bird43 Feathers on shoulders44 Become hardened to45 Hautboy predecessor47 With wings48 "Mea" follower51 Mucky home53 Egg producers56 One seeing it like it is62 Why products are not restocked64 Rare moon color65 Yucky food66 Eight as one67 Depletes68 Former Chevy competitor, briefly69 Performers of drudgery1 Truth twisters2 Description of rustic life (var.)3 Noted grape region4 Maritime greeting5 Easy jog6 Kon-Tiki wood7 Gardner or Sangster8 Slangy gossip9 Flow in a circle10 Snap-py time11 Stop while floating?12 Adit user13 Toss in18 Strong craving19 Very long film23 Crones and hags25 "TESTING, TESTing, testing," e.g.26 Demonstrate, in the Bible27 See bets28 Feel poorly29 Former amateur31 Isn't caught up32 Prefix with "centric"34 Hoped-for Christmas stuff35 Share an edge with36 Ceremonial fire37 English horn need39 Defunct NBA rival40 Something kept in reserve?41 Genetic identifier45 Shopping indulgences46 You can brush it off47 Some voice votes48 Lee J. and Ty49 Mouth organ?50 Simple basket52 Psychedelic excursions?54 Logical phrase word55 Not hold on to57 Resting on the roof, e.g.58 It's all tied up59 Look ___ (study)60 Decipher grocery info61 "Bill and ___ Bogus Journey"63 Instant lawn unit

Solution