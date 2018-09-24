Crossword

Published: 2018/9/24

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Placement test?

  6 Offered, as a farewell

 10 Cold-porridge bear

 14 Potato state

 15 Super enthusiastic

 16 "The Art of Love" poet

 17 Why products are restocked

 20 Buffy and peers

 21 Prepare a galley

 22 Talk a lot

 24 Variety show opener

 25 Way to get out of jail

 30 Be a majority voter

 33 Sitting place

 34 Refinery residue

 35 Car financing abbr.

 38 Words said every day

 42 Barn bird

 43 Feathers on shoulders

 44 Become hardened to

 45 Hautboy predecessor

 47 With wings

 48 "Mea" follower

 51 Mucky home

 53 Egg producers

 56 One seeing it like it is

 62 Why products are not restocked

 64 Rare moon color

 65 Yucky food

 66 Eight as one

 67 Depletes

 68 Former Chevy competitor, briefly

 69 Performers of drudgery

DOWN

  1 Truth twisters

  2 Description of rustic life (var.)

  3 Noted grape region

  4 Maritime greeting

 5 Easy jog

  6 Kon-Tiki wood

  7 Gardner or Sangster

  8 Slangy gossip

  9 Flow in a circle

 10 Snap-py time

 11 Stop while floating?

 12 Adit user

 13 Toss in

 18 Strong craving

 19 Very long film

 23 Crones and hags

 25 "TESTING, TESTing, testing," e.g.

 26 Demonstrate, in the Bible

 27 See bets

 28 Feel poorly

 29 Former amateur

 31 Isn't caught up

 32 Prefix with "centric"

 34 Hoped-for Christmas stuff

 35 Share an edge with

 36 Ceremonial fire

 37 English horn need

 39 Defunct NBA rival

 40 Something kept in reserve?

 41 Genetic identifier

 45 Shopping indulgences

 46 You can brush it off

 47 Some voice votes

 48 Lee J. and Ty

 49 Mouth organ?

 50 Simple basket

 52 Psychedelic excursions?

 54 Logical phrase word

 55 Not hold on to

 57 Resting on the roof, e.g.

 58 It's all tied up

 59 Look ___ (study)

 60 Decipher grocery info

 61 "Bill and ___ Bogus Journey"

 63 Instant lawn unit


Solution



 

