Group wedding held in China's Anhui

A couple hold a lucky bag which contains a knot of their hair as part of a wedding ceremony in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 23, 2018. Fifty couples got married Sunday in Wuhu at a group wedding ceremony that followed ancient etiquettes. (Xinhua/Sun Bingchun)

Brides wait for the wedding ceremony to begin in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 23, 2018. Fifty couples got married Sunday in Wuhu at a group wedding ceremony that followed ancient etiquettes. (Xinhua/Wu Anya)

Newly-weds hold hands at a wedding ceremony in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 23, 2018. Fifty couples got married Sunday in Wuhu at a group wedding ceremony that followed ancient etiquettes. (Xinhua/Wu Anya)