Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Although I'm far away from home, I feel closer to my dream here."So said Chen Zilin, a student at Renmin University in Beijing. On September 19, Renmin University held a get-together for students from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan who cannot go back to their homes to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with their family members. Chen and hundreds of students attended the activity and received a gift pack containing moon cakes with the university logo, a set of post cards and a backpack. The vice president of Renmin University He Yaomin gave a speech to students and hopes they take their responsibility as a Renmin University student and serve society during their time as a student. (Source: Beijing Daily)