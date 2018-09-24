China takes lead in Asian-Pacific industrial manufacturing industry

The 20th China International Industrial Fair (CIIF) came to an end Sunday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). The conference attracted 174,000 domestic and foreign visits over five days, an increase of 3.6 percent from 2017.This year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up, as well as the 20th anniversary of the organization of CIIF. Over the past 20 years, CIIF has grown to be one of the most influential and authoritative exhibitions in the equipment manufacturing industry for China and the Asian-Pacific region.In the past two decades, CIIF has built up its brand by growing its exhibition scale, improving its quality and expanding its functions. This year, CIIF set up eight professional exhibition areas, 12 exhibition halls and 2,631 exhibits from 27 countries and regions.The event covered the entire manufacturing chain from start to finish, beginning with basic materials through key components and advanced manufacturing equipment to smart green manufacturing solutions.This year's CIIF debuted 300 of the latest technologies and products from well-known Chinese and foreign enterprises. Audience were able to see the latest technological changes and breakthroughs of new technologies in various fields, such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and virtual reality.A total of 358 exhibits vied for prizes this year, which included one special honor award, one golden prize, one award for innovation and one award for craft design. The number of exhibits vying for prizes reached a record high with two breakthroughs: the number of candidates from neighboring provinces surpassed that in Shanghai for the first time; over 15 percent of candidates are from overseas.This year's CIIF organized 52 themed events. The Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry Development Summit, for example, probed the latest technical challenges and future trends of the development of the intelligent-connected automobile industry worldwide.The International Conference on Innovation and Emerging Industries Development (IEID) shed insight on the direction and policies of developing new industries in a bid to promote the development of China's new industries and serve the implementation of the national innovation driving development strategy.The International Industrial Internet Conference, themed "innovative intelligent technology to lead the manufacturing future," ran through the industrial internet chain and explored core industrial resource allocations.The 7th China Robot Industry Summit, themed "promoting the coordinated development of the robot industry in Yangtze River Delta," promoted the formation of a comprehensive mechanism between robot and intelligent manufacturing industries in the Yangtze River Delta region to create a world-class industrial development cluster in the area.As an important window for Chinese and foreign enterprises to carry out economic and technological cooperation and exchanges, CIIF has played an important role in promoting the development of China and the world's manufacturing chain.As domestic enterprises turn to the world through CIIF, overseas enterprises are also seeking cooperation and opportunities with the Chinese market by displaying their latest technological products.The EU Research and Innovation program Horizon 2020 selected 18 EU innovative enterprises to participate in CIIF for the first time to showcase their sophisticated global innovative products in the area of green architecture recycling and carbon emissions reduction.In the past 20 years, CIIF has been growing steadily with hard-won achievements. The exhibition area has increased from 15,000 square meters in the first session to 280,000 square meters in the current session. The number of exhibiting booths increased from 514 to 13,000, a 25-fold increase. The number of enterprises participating in the exhibition grew from 412 to 2,500, a sixfold increase.CIIF has been leading the new trend in intelligent and green manufacturing, leading to a global industrial transformation. It will continue to build a good business environment and platform for technological innovation and exchanges for leading Chinese and foreign enterprises.

An automatic machine exhibited at CIIF Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A man plays a video game at the event. Photo: Yang Hui/GT