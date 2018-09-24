SF Express, China Aerospace test drone for delivery sector

Two Chinese companies have conducted flight test of a jointly developed drone that could be used in deliveries, as part of efforts by the country's booming logistics sector to adopt high technology.



The Feihong 98 large commercial unmanned transport aircraft system, funded and developed jointly by China Aerospace Times Electronics Co and SF Express, has completed its first test flight.



The Feihong 98, developed on the platform of China's Y5B aircraft, has a maximum take-off weight of 5.25 tons and a maximum payload weight of 1.5 tons, according to a report on financial news website cnstock.com.



It can take off and land on short, basic strips, which will meet SF's needs for delivering goods to remote towns, mountainous areas and islands.



The drone and its systems are still undergoing experimental verification, and flight technology experimental verification will follow, the report said. The backers haven't yet signed bulk supply contracts with clients.



After getting an airworthiness certificate, China Aerospace Times Electronics Co and SF Express will promote mass production and large-scale deployment of the system.





