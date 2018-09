Giant panda Xin Xing prepares to eat a "mooncake" at the Chongqing Zoo on Monday, on this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. The special holiday treat was made of fruits, vegetables and wheat for the 36-year-old panda. Mid-Autumn Festival, the 15th day of the eighth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, is an occasion for family gatherings and eating mooncakes. The two Chinese characters (right) mean "Mid-Autumn". Photo: Xinhua