Team Europe celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2018 Laver Cup on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois. Team Europe, including the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, beat Team World, which included Kevin Anderson, John Isner, and Nick Kyrgios, 13-8. The next Laver Cup, which is named after Australian legend Rod Laver, will be staged in Geneva in September 2019. Photo: VCG