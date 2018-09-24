Gavrilova into Round 2

Australia's Daria Gavrilova produced an inspired performance to defeat 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round of the Wuhan Open on Monday.



Gavrilova withstood a flurry of early winners from the 2017 French Open champion but then broke Ostapenko's serve five times to prevail in one hour and 26 minutes.



World No.33 Gavrilova next faces Czech Barbora Strycova, who beat Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-2.



Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, seeded 14th, beat her Wimbledon conqueror Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-0 to set up a second-round clash with Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic.



World No.1 Simona Halep, scheduled play Dominika Cibulkova on Tuesday, faces a struggle to be fit after suffering a back problem while training on Monday.

