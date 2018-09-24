Family sailing race held in Jinzhou

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

The second family sailing race was held in Jinzhou, Northeast China's Liaoning Province over the weekend, with participants varying from teachers to sailors.Wang Qiguang, Jinzhou Yachting Association head, joined the race with his parents, with his father becoming the oldest participant at the age of 80.Though the race was an amateur one, it was overseen by professional judges, including chief judge Zhang Zhiqiang, a national top-level judge, the Chinese Yachting Association said.The Jinzhou race, which was harbored in the Bohai Sea, is considered a trial for hosting sailing races in North China when the typhoon season hits the south.