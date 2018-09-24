Police destroy over 140,000 illegal guns and explosives

Chinese police have solved more than 33,000 cases involving guns and explosives since a campaign against arms possession was staged across the country in February.



Over 140,000 illegal guns and a large number of explosives confiscated or turned over to the police were destroyed on Thursday in 146 cities including Chongqing, Qiqihar, Nanjing, Wuhan, Guangzhou and Kunming.



During the first seven months of the two-year campaign, the police caught 288 gangs involved in guns and explosives, busted 421 criminal dens and arrested a large number of suspects.



The number of gun crimes from January to August dropped 30.5 percent and explosive crimes 36.1 percent year on year.



Gun possession by private individuals is illegal in China. The country has long maintained high pressure on gun and explosives crime.



According to Sun Lijun, deputy minister of public security, the crackdown on gun and explosives crimes has been effective but severe challenges still remain. Sun urged all police departments to maintain high pressure on such crimes.



Xinhua





