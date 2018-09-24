Maldives elects new government

Maldives opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won the Indian Ocean archipelago nation's presidential election on Monday.



Incumbent Abdulla Yameen conceded defeat after the Election Commission said Solih had won Sunday's election by a margin of 16.7 percent.



The Maldives, a string of palm-fringed islands and atolls lying 523 kilometers southwest of the southern tip of India, is best known as a luxury holiday destination.



But the Muslim nation of less than half a million people has suffered a turbulent transition to democracy following the end of three decades of authoritarian rule in 2008.



"This is a moment of happiness, a moment of hope," ­Solih told reporters in the capital Male.



"This is a journey that has ended at the ballot box because the people willed it."



India and the US congratulated Solih, popularly known as "Ibu," on his victory even before Yameen conceded.



There had been fears that Sunday's election would be an unfair contest.



But Yameen soothed ­concerns over the risk of ­another messy transfer of ­power in a televised address to the nation.



"Maldivian people have decided what they want. I have accepted the results from yesterday," he said. "Earlier today, I met with Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who the Maldivian electorate has chosen to be their next president. I have congratulated him."



Voter turnout was 89.2 ­percent, the Elections Commission said, adding the official ­results will be released by ­Sunday.

