Aviclub Flight Carnival 2018 held in China's Hubei







An aerobatic pilot takes part in a flight training for Aviclub Flight Carnival 2018 in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 21, 2018. Aerobatic teams from the United States, Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand participated in the three-day event which kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Aircrafts perform during Aviclub Flight Carnival 2018 in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 22, 2018. Aerobatic teams from the United States, Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand participated in the three-day event which kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

An aircraft performs during Aviclub Flight Carnival 2018 in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 21, 2018. Aerobatic teams from the United States, Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand participated in the three-day event which kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Aerobatic pilots chat during Aviclub Flight Carnival 2018 in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 21, 2018. Aerobatic teams from the United States, Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand participated in the three-day event which kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)