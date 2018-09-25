Kavanaugh intensifies counteroffensive against rising tide of sex accusations

US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday launched an aggressive campaign against allegations of sexual misconduct, vowing on national television to clear his name while appearing to claim his virginity at the time of the accusations as a defense.



With pressure mounting to put ­Kavanaugh's nomination on hold for the FBI to investigate his past - a day after a second woman came forward with allegations against him - Trump stood firmly behind his embattled nominee, accusing Democrats of working hard to "destroy a wonderful man."



The claims, dating back to the conservative judge's high school and college days, threaten to derail what was seen as an all-but-certain confirmation to the lifelong post on the top court.



Instead, he now faces an explosive Senate showdown against the first of his accusers, university professor Christine Blasey Ford, who is set to testify against him on Thursday.



With his future and reputation on the line, he stepped up his defense, saying "I've never sexually assaulted anyone, not in high school. I've always treated women with dignity and respect."



He also sought to present an image of himself as a strait-laced student devoted to his studies and sports, and declared he was a virgin for much of his youth, apparently as a strategy of defense.



"I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter," he told Fox News, appearing alongside his wife Ashley ahead of his own Senate testimony due after Ford's.



"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process," he added, repeatedly calling for a "fair process."



Trump later tweeted to throw his full weight behind his candidate.



After a dramatic week-long standoff, Kavanaugh's accuser Ford ­committed Sunday to be questioned in a public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is weighing ­Kavanaugh's nomination.



Ford alleges that a drunken Kavanaugh and another boy shut her in a room and tried to tear her clothes off at a high school beer party in Washington around 1982, when she was 15 and he 17.

