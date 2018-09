Shandong Luneng striker Diego Tardelli scores a spot kick during the return leg of their Chinese FA Cup semifinal matchup against Dalian Yifang on Tuesday in Ji'nan, Shandong Province. Luneng won 3-0 and advanced to the final with an aggregate score of 4-0. In the final, they'll take on the winners between Beijing Guoan and Guangzhou R&F, with Guoan having won the first leg 5-1. Photo: VCG