JD CEO’s lawyer pushes back report of rape case

Liu Qiangdong, founder and CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, who was briefly arrested in the US on suspicion of sexual misconduct, "maintains his innocence and has cooperated fully with the investigation," a lawyer for Liu told the Global Times on Tuesday.



The lawyer said it was unfair for media organizations to publish "a one-sided story" at this stage.



The response came after a Reuters report on Monday that included WeChat messages from a 21-year-old University of Minnesota student, saying that Liu had forced her to have sex with him. "He will suppress it," she wrote, referring to Liu. "You underestimate his power," she said.



One of the woman's lawyers, Wil Florin, verified that the text messages came from her, Reuters said.



"It is unfair for Reuters to publish a one-sided story right now when the case is still open and prosecutors are still considering the case," Jill Brisbois, a lawyer for Liu, said in an email sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



"These allegations are inconsistent with evidence that we hope will be disclosed to the public once the case is closed," Brisbois said.



"We are not at liberty to share that evidence with the media right now, as other people are doing, because we respect and do not want to interfere with the judicial process. We have turned everything we have over to investigators," Brisbois added.



According to media reports, during the Mid-Autumn Festival, Liu's wife Zhang Zetian, said on WeChat that "As long as we are here together, it's happiness. Hope the day will come soon when clouds could be dispelled and let the moon out."



The post included a picture of the hands of the couple and their child, holding a mooncake. The Global Times could not independently confirm the authenticity of the photo.



The Reuters report sparked another round of discussion among Chinese netizens. Some claimed that Liu is being entrapped and has bad luck.



"Richard (Liu) was arrested over an allegation we believe is false. He was quickly released by the police without any restriction on his travel and without being required to post bail," Brisbois said.

