Committee follows up on progress in Thai-Chinese high-speed project

The committee for the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail cooperation project may set up a special organization to supervise the implementation of the project.



At a meeting on Monday to follow up on the progress of the project, the committee also discussed the establishment of an institute for research and development for rail technology and technology transfers, as well as improving public transport systems in support of the rail project.



The committee took into account the progress in the rail project, which has been designed to link Bangkok with Nong Khai in northeastern Thailand.



Construction for the high-speed rail is expected to get fully started in March next year, according to Thai Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.



The entire 253-km route between is divided into 14 sections, two of which are considered minor sections located in the northeastern province, including an initial 3.5-km-long section currently under construction between Klang Dong and Pang Asok stations, which started late last year.



At the meeting, the panel also considered setting up a subcommittee to coordinate and conduct surveys and a feasibility study on the planned economic development of urban and other areas on either side of the high-speed train route between Bangkok and Nong Khai.



The subcommittee, chaired by Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn, will draft a master plan for the development of areas near railway stations.





