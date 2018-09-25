PBC drains liquidity

China's central bank drained 90 billion yuan ($13 billion) from the financial system on Tuesday to ensure stable liquidity.



The People's Bank of China (PBC) pumped 60 billion yuan into the market through reverse repos, with 150 billion yuan of contracts maturing, leading to a net withdrawal of 90 billion yuan.



The PBC said the move was to maintain liquidity "at a reasonable and abundant level" as the liquidity level in the banking system can offset the impact of maturing securities.



A reverse repo is a process by which the central bank bids for and buys securities from commercial banks with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

