Wozniacki, Kerber off to fast start at Wuhan Open





Caroline Wozniacki returns a shot to Rebecca Peterson during the 2018 Wuhan Open on Tuesday in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Photo: VCG





World No.2 Caroline Wozniacki and Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber eased through their opening matches at the Wuhan Open on Tuesday.



Australian Open champion Wozniacki, who received a first-round bye, was barely troubled by the 61st-ranked Swede Rebecca Peterson, winning 6-4, 6-1 to set up a third-round clash with Olympic champion Monica Puig, who romped past Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2.



Peterson offered some resistance in the first set. She broke Wozniacki's serve at 5-2, but faded as the Dane - who lost her first match at Japan's Pan Pacific Open last week - quickly regained control as she looks for a good run in Wuhan, Hubei Province to secure a return to the WTA Finals, which she won last year.



"It's great to get a good start, ­obviously. Every match counts," Wozniacki said. "I'm just trying to keep my head down and keep focused and try to win as much as I can to get that [WTA ­Finals] spot."



World No.3 Kerber has already qualified for next month's Finals which will be held in Singapore. She advanced after a knee injury forced her American opponent Madison Keys to retire.



The German looked set for a big win over the 2017 US Open semi­finalist and was leading 6-0, 4-1 when Keys could not continue.



"I was feeling good. I played the first set really well," Kerber said. "It's nice to be in the next round.



"The first rounds are... not easy. You have to find your rhythm."



Kerber, who could return to world No.1 with a successful end to the season, said earlier this week she was not concerned about rankings.



Nine of the world's top 10 are at the $2.7 million Wuhan Open. US Open winner Naomi Osaka withdrew with an illness after losing the Pan Pacific Open final on Sunday.



Six spots at the WTA Finals next month remain up for grabs with only Simona Halep and Kerber securing their places so far.



Sixth-ranked Elina Svitolina became the biggest Wuhan casualty so far when the Ukrainian was beaten 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 by 20th-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.



