Home sales decline

Home sales in major Chinese cities declined sharply during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday as regulations continued to rein in the overheating real estate market, according to industry data released on Tuesday.



Sales of new homes in Beijing dropped 57 percent year-on-year to 180 units, while sales of secondhand homes declined 78 percent to 62, data from real estate information provider Centaline Property showed.



Sales of homes in other major cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong Province also fell slightly, the data said.





