East Africa railway project

China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) has drilled the longest railway tunnel in East Africa, the company said Monday.



The tunnel is part of phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that runs from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to Naivasha town.



Phase 2A, which extends for about 120 kilometers, is set to be completed in 2019. The 4.5-kilometer Ngong tunnel has been designed as a single-track railway tunnel.