Fertilizer deal in Morocco

China-based fertilizer additives supplier Hubei Forbon and Morocco's state-owned phosphate group OCP agreed to develop a new generation of eco-friendly fertilizers, OCP announced on Monday.



The two companies will work together to develop a new generation of high added-value fertilizers such as biostimulants, sulfur fertilizers, fertilizers with micronutrients and water-soluble fertilizers, OCP said in a statement.



They will also work to promote smart farming, thus ensuring optimal fertilizer management, the statement added.





