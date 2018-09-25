China welcomes 2nd summit

China hopes North Korea and the US will speed up negotiations, enhance mutual trust and move forward to peninsula denuclearization and a political settlement, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.



Geng Shuang, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks at a regular press conference on Tuesday following reports that the second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may take place soon.



"We believe that announcing a declaration to end the Korean War conforms to the development of the era and common expectation of people around the world including North and South Koreans," Geng said. He noted China will play its due role in building a lasting peace on the peninsula.



Trump said on Monday he expected a second summit with Kim to be announced "pretty soon" but that the location had yet to be determined, Reuters reported Tuesday.



Trump made the remarks during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations.



According to the Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, Moon and Trump agreed on the need to show North Korea a bright future following its denuclearization and the two sides also agreed to continue communicating closely about corresponding measures for North Korean denuclearization.



Moon arrived in the US Sunday for a four-day trip that followed a three-day visit to North Korea last week, his third bilateral summit with Kim. Moon and Kim at last week's summit agreed to denuclearize the peninsula and end military tensions.



Jin Qiangyi, director of Yanbian University's Asia Research Center, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the third inter-Korean summit has paved the way for the second summit between Trump and Kim, highly likely to achieve progress.



"Trump and Kim may focus their talks on the detailed measures of denuclearization during their second summit," Jin said.



Trump and Kim held the first-ever summit in Singapore in June.



If the two sides agreed on a declaration to end the Korean War, and meanwhile, North Korea provided a list of nuclear weapons and facilities, that would be big progress, Jin said.



Chinese experts asserted that the US should try harder to solve the North Korea nuclear issue.



"The US has not given up its unilateralism since the Singapore summit in June, and its tough stance on sanctions against North Korea and on signing the declaration to end the Korean War has not changed during the past three months," Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times.



In comparison, North Korea has showed the world that it is willing to solve the nuclear issue through negotiations and has actively conducted diplomatic and cultural communications with South Korea since June, Li said.



Regarding speculation that China's role in solving the North Korea nuclear issue has decreased, Jin said that the key is to solve the issue and China welcomes any positive progress achieved.



"A denuclearized Korean Peninsula would provide China more cooperation opportunities in Northeast Asia," Jin said.



