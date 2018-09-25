Iran under spotlight at UN Assembly

Trump, Rouhani set for clash on world’s largest diplomatic stage

A showdown was expected at the United Nations over Iran on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani were set to square off during the world's biggest diplomatic gathering.



On the opening day of the General Assembly debate, Trump and Rouhani were expected to take their turns at the podium four months after the US president ditched the Iran nuclear deal.



Ahead of the assembly, Trump said he has no plans to meet Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, but signaled he was open to a possible future meeting.



"Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man," Trump said in a post on Twitter.



The five remaining parties to the 2015 agreement - China, Russia, Britain and France plus Germany - announced Monday plans to keep business ties alive with Iran, staring down Washington's move to impose sanctions.



Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in May, to the dismay of European allies, Russia and China which had invested years in negotiations to achieve a milestone agreement on keeping Iran's nuclear ambitions in check.



In his address, Rouhani was expected to stress that Iran continues to stick to the 2015 deal and portray the US as a pariah for breaking its international commitments.



Trump used his UN address last year to bash the nuclear deal as "an embarrassment," signaling that the US was ready to walk away from the agreement.



After its exit, the US maintains that it is seeking to ramp up pressure on Iran which it accuses of sowing chaos in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon.



"As I have said repeatedly, regime change in Iran is not the administration's policy," Trump's national security adviser John Bolton told reporters. "We've imposed very stringent sanctions on Iran, more are coming, and what we expect from Iran is massive changes in their behavior."



After a late meeting on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini announced that a new legal entity would be set up to preserve oil and other business links with Iran.



"This will mean that EU member states will set up a legal entity to facilitate legitimate financial transactions with Iran and this will allow European companies to continue to trade with Iran," Mogherini told reporters, flanked by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.



Rouhani has said he has no plans to meet Trump while in New York during the marathon of meetings and slammed the offer of talks as "not genuine."



As a precondition for any dialogue, Rouhani said Trump would need to repair the damage done by exiting the nuclear deal. "That bridge must be rebuilt," he told NBC news.



On Wednesday, Trump will for the first time chair a meeting of the Security Council on non-proliferation that will give him a fresh opportunity to make the case for a tougher international stance on Iran.

