China congratulates Maldives on election of new government

China on Tuesday called for continuity and stability in the Maldives after Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the leader of an opposition that defeated incumbent president Abdulla Yameen in a weekend election.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang congratulated Solih, saying China respected the Maldivian people's choice and wanted to consolidate their traditional friendship.
"China has always encouraged Chinese companies to invest and operate in the Maldives in accordance with market principles, to play a positive role in the Maldives' socio-economic development," Geng told a daily news briefing.
Maldives is an Indian Ocean nation that consists of a string of palm-fringed islands and atolls 523 kilometers southwest of India's southern tip.
China has part-funded and built an extension to the Maldives' international airport, as well as the new "China-Maldives Friendship Bridge" linking it to the capital Male.
Both countries had benefited from cooperation within the Belt and Road
initiative, Geng noted.
China is willing to work with the Maldives to fully put into practice the free trade agreement to continue expanding investment and trade cooperation, he added.
"We hope that the Maldives side can preserve continuity and stability of the relevant policies, and create good operating conditions for Chinese companies working there."
Yameen conceded defeat on Monday after election officials said Solih had won. The final official result will take up to a week to be published.
Yameen has said he would hand over power when his term ends on November 17 and ensure a smooth transition in the 1,200-island nation, popular with foreign tourists for its white sands and blue lagoons.