Remembered by a letter







The crypts containing the remains of 21 of the 444 people found dead in two trailers last week are located in the Guadalajara Pantheon, Mexico on Monday. Dozens of people from across Mexico who are searching for missing relatives journeyed to Guadalajara, where a scandal has erupted over the number of unidentified bodies that has overwhelmed local morgues. A wave of violence linked to powerful drug cartels has sent the number of missing persons in the country soaring to more than 36,000. Photo: AFP