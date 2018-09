Xiangjiang Park opens to public for free in NE China's Heilongjiang

A woman takes a walk with her baby at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2018. Xiangjiang Park, renovated from a golf course, has been opened to the public for free since Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2018 shows a view of Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Xiangjiang Park, renovated from a golf course, has been opened to the public for free since Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Citizens have fun at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2018. Xiangjiang Park, renovated from a golf course, has been opened to the public for free since Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Citizens have fun at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2018. Xiangjiang Park, renovated from a golf course, has been opened to the public for free since Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)