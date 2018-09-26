Workers pave asphalt on surface of Shanghai-Nantong Railway Bridge in China's Jiangsu







Aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2018 shows workers paving asphalt on the surface of the Shanghai-Nantong Railway Bridge across the Yangtze River in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. The bridge, main span of which is 1,092 meters, is a cable-stayed railway-expressway bridge connecting Nantong and Zhangjiagang in Jiangsu Province. The asphalt paving work of the bridge started here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

