Herdsmen harvest grass in Xilin Gol, China's Inner Mongolia

Herdsmen harvest grass on a grassland in Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2018. Local herdsmen have been busy in grass cropping recently to reserve winter fodder for herds. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2018 shows harvested grass piled up on a grassland in Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Local herdsmen have been busy in grass cropping recently to reserve winter fodder for herds. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

