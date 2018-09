In pics: autumn harvest in China's Shandong

A villager dries corns in Xintun Village of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

A bird flies over corns in Hongshi Village of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

Aerial photo shows a villager dries corns in Xintun Village of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)