Top political advisor calls for improved work of CPPCC special committees





Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 10th chairman and vice chairpersons' meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday called for improved work of the special committees of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, stressing their "fundamental role" in promoting the high-quality development of the top political advisory body's work.Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks while presiding over the 10th chairman and vice chairpersons' meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.Members of the special committees should be guided and urged to strengthen study of theories, current affairs and politics, as well as professional knowledge, according to Wang.He stressed that the special committees should carry out their duties and fulfill their responsibilities to better perform the functions of the CPPCC, which is a united front organization and an important part of the state governance system.Wang also demanded the special committees strengthen their own development and asked Party members to play a greater role in the committees.The meeting heard working reports by the committees of the economy, agriculture and rural areas, as well as population, resources and environment.Several drafts including a draft regulation on the chairman and vice chairpersons' meeting of the CPPCC National Committee and draft general rules on the special committees were deliberated at the meeting and approved in principle.