Iranian President Rouhani blasts US-led sanctions as "economic terrorism"

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday blasted the US-led sanctions against his country as "economic terrorism."



"World security is under threat by some states' recklessness and disregard of international values and institutions," Rouhani made the remarks at the ongoing General Debate of the 73rd UN General Assembly (UNGA 73).



"Confronting multilateralism is not a sign of strength. Rather, it is a symptom of the weakness of the intellect. It betrays an inability in understanding a complex and interconnected world," he said.



Rouhani lashed out at US President Donald Trump in his speech, saying he is seeking an "overthrow" of the Iranian leadership.



Speaking of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal, Rouhani said that "we are pleased that the international community did not acquiesce to the US illegal and unilateral withdrawal from that agreement."



President Trump called on the rest of the world to isolate Iran and said a US campaign of "economic pressure" would turn back "Iran's aggression," in his second address to the UN General Assembly.



At last year's General Debate, Trump criticized the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, calling it "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."



Iran deal is an agreement on the nuclear program of Iran reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015 between Iran, the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States - plus Germany).



In May, US President Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the landmark Iranian nuclear deal. Since then, the Trump administration has slapped a number of sanctions on Iran while vowing to apply more.

