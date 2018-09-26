China, Japan hold political dialogue, pledging to enhance strategic communication

China and Japan on Tuesday held the fifth high-level political dialogue, in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, agreeing to enhance strategic communication to develop bilateral ties along a normal track.



Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, co-chaired the dialogue with Japanese national security advisor Shotaro Yachi.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between China and Japan.



Yang called on both countries to cherish and maintain the positive momentum of bilateral ties, jointly plan high-level exchanges for the next stage, firmly abide by the principles agreed in the four political documents between China and Japan, to ensure the steady and healthy development of bilateral ties.



"Both sides need to firmly bear in mind the general direction of bilateral friendship and cooperation, establish correct recognition of each other and strategic mutual trust and make it clear that China and Japan are partners that will not pose threats to each other," Yang said.



He called for exploration of complementary advantages and potential to upgrade economic and trade cooperation, and urged for enhancing people-to-people exchanges.



"Both countries need to promote peace, stability and prosperity in Asia, and multilateral cooperation, as well as jointly safeguard free trade and multilateralism to help international order and global governance develop in a fairer and more rational direction," he said.



Hailing the improvement of bilateral ties, Yachi said Japan was "ready to grasp the hard-won opportunity together with China on the basis of the four political documents, enhance high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust and cooperation in all areas, and safeguard the existing international order together and jointly address regional and global challenges."



The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

