China firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan

China on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the United States' plan of arms sales to Taiwan and has lodged solemn complaints with the US side over the move.



"The United States' arms sales to Taiwan gravely violated the fundamental principles of international law and relations, the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and harmed China's sovereignty and security interests," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press briefing.



"Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory," said Geng, adding that no one will waver the Chinese government and people's will and determination to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose outside interference.



Geng said China urges the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the three joint communiques, immediately cancel arms sales, and cut military communications with Taiwan, to avoid further damage to bilateral relations as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

