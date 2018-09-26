Iran arrests 22 over deadly attack on military parade: report

Iran's Intelligence Ministry has arrested 22 people in connection with Saturday's attack on a military parade in Iran's southern city of Ahvaz, the Tehran Times reported Tuesday.



"Weapons, exclusive material and communication equipment were seized" from the people involved in the attack, the report said.



No further details were disclosed about the arrests or the identities of the suspects arrested.



On Saturday morning, four gunmen clad in the uniforms of Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reportedly attacked the military parade in Ahvaz, which marked the anniversary of Iran-Iraq war in 1980-1988.



At least 25 people were killed and 60 others in the attack. Soldiers and civilians were among the victims.



Some media reports on Tuesday put the number of the attackers at five, two of whom were reportedly killed.



Iran has blamed the United States and its allies in the region for the attack.

