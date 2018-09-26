Chinese vice premier says to enhance China-Kazakhstan ties

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday called on China and Kazakhstan to deepen cooperation in various fields to bring bilateral ties to a new level.
Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting in Beijing with Kazakhstan First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin.
Han said that under the leadership of the two heads of state, China and Kazakhstan have yielded fruitful results in cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative.
"The two heads of state met again this June, setting the course for the future development of bilateral ties," Han said.
He called on both sides to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, further align each other's development strategies, and deepen cooperation on production capacity, investment, economy and trade, finance, energy and connectivity in order to promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.
Mamin said Kazakhstan was ready to align the country's Path of Light economic strategy with China's Belt and Road Initiative, formulate a road map for future cooperation, and inject strong impetus to the bilateral relations.