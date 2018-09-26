U.S. blacklists Venezuela's first lady, officials in latest sanctions

The U.S. Treasury announced on Tuesday that it has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's "inner circle," including Maduro's wife and other key government officials.



The Treasury said in a statement that it has blacklisted Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.



The sanctions would freeze any assets that a blacklisted person holds under U.S. jurisdiction and ban any U.S. individuals or companies from making business transactions with them.



In addition, the United States also put sanctions on a network which it accused of supporting a key front man for President of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly (ANC) Diosdado Cabello, seizing a 20-million-U.S. dollar private jet that belonged to the front man.



The United States has been stepping up pressure on the South American country by imposing a string of sanctions, including ones on Maduro himself and the senior officials.



Venezuela has said it does not recognize any sanctions imposed on the country without UN authorization.







