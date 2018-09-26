Chinese, Russian FMs call for closer cooperation in safeguarding multilateralism

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov(2nd, R), at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Sept. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hailed mutual trust in China-Russia ties and called for further cooperation in safeguarding multilateralism during their meeting here on Tuesday.Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin had in-depth exchange of views during their latest meeting at the Fourth Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok, which has cemented strategic mutual trust in bilateral relations, said Wang, noting that the move also helped facilitate mutual cooperation in international affairs.In today's world, it was of great significance for China and Russia to strengthen collaborations and work with other countries in safeguarding multilateralism, international law and free trade system, he added.Echoing Wang's remarks, Lavrov said Russia and China should promote collaboration in multilateral mechanisms and international affairs, and join hands to safeguard international fairness and justice especially under the current situation.The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern in an extensive manner.