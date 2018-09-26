Airlines cut China-US flights amid trade tensions

At lease six China-US flights have been suspended since last October, including four serving China's first-tier cities, since the US started a trade war with China.
While the airlines cited declining revenue for these decisions, the number of such moves since the trade war began shows that airlines are hedging against risks from the conflict, experts noted.
In terms of first-tier cities, US Department of Transportation data show that Air China in July announced the suspension of services between Shanghai and San Jose, California. American Airlines in August said it would cut flights linking Chicago with Beijing and Shanghai in October. It said that passenger load factors of both flights were 80 percent.
In the same month, US-based airline Hawaiian said would cut its flight between Beijing and Honolulu in October.
Lin Zhijie, an independent analyst based in East China's Fujian Province, told the Global Times Wednesday that these moves were fairly intensive for such a short period.
"The direct reason for the moves was a decline in revenues, which was caused by higher fuel prices and falling demand. Although the load factors of the two flights were not bad, prices of tickets for the American Airlines' two flights were low," Lin said.
In the past, most foreign airlines ended flights to Chinese second- and third-tier cities after the expiration of government funding, Lin added.
Also the Sino-US trade war has added to the uncertain outlook for profit, Lin told the Global Times.
Also, landing and departure slots at airports in China's first-tier cities are scarce, so some airlines may be suspending services for that reason, Lin said. Calling the suspensions temporary keeps their options open, he said.
The trade war will also affect people-to-people exchanges between China and the US, because there may be declines in business travel, tourism, trips for overseas study, and other activities, said Bai Ming, deputy director of the Ministry of Commerce
's International Market Research Institute.
Airlines are taking conservative measures to cover potential risks from the trade war, Bai added.